High Sheriff of West Sussex meets cadets

The High Sheriff of West Sussex was welcomed by Sea and Marine Cadets at their parade night.
Twenty-five cadets at TS Vanguard hosted Caroline Nicholls and her husband David at their Worthing headquarters.
The cadets demonstrated a range of activities, from nautical knots to navigation and kit preparation for marine cadet camps.
The visit was a trip back in time for Mr Nicholls, who was himself a sea cadet with TS Vanguard.
Mrs Nicholls said: “It’s clear that TS Vanguard does a great job at helping its cadets build confidence and an excellent range of skills, while at the same time having a lot of fun.
“I also congratulate the volunteers who give hours of their time to help the youngsters.”