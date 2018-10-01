Here’s some of the big food names you can now have delivered to your Worthing home as Deliveroo launches

Deliveroo has launched in Worthing – and a host of big-name eateries can now be delivered to parts of Worthing.

KFC, Pizza Express and Ask are among the chains signed up to the fast-food delivery app, which {https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/news/deliveroo-is-coming-to-worthing-1-8594406last month launched a drive to recruit drivers}.

Using the Deliveroo app, the Herald found a number of eateries deliverable to its office, in Chatsworth Road, Worthing.

But some postcodes on the outskirts of the town, including in Durrington and East Worthing, were not yet places Deliveroo delivered to, according to the app.

Readers in Lancing, Littlehampton and Shoreham also face a wait, with the app stating the service is not available ‘just yet’.

To the Herald’s town centre office, the following could be ordered:

KFC

Pizza Express

Ask Italian

Giuseppes Southern Italian Restaurant

Burger Mee

Uncle Sam’s

Fiordilatte

Burger Kitchen

Cafe Traditionale

Akts Morley’s Chicken

Texas Pizza

Pomodoro e Mozzarella

Speaking last month ahead of the launch, Dan Warne, managing director of Deliveroo in the UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Worthing and we’re excited to be launching this month; we’re feeling very positive about the creation of new work opportunities for local people.”

