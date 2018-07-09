Hedgehog found dead in Waitrose bread bag

A hedgehog has been found dead in a Waitrose bread bag, prompting the RSCPA to issue a warning about littering.

The spiny mammal's body was discovered at 11am in Humphrys Road, Worthing, in a car parking space, covered in a rye bloomer bag.

The hedgehog was found dead this morning in Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

It is unclear whether the animal had been intentionally suffocated, died beforehand and was wrapped in the bag before being left there, or became stuck in the bag and ran out of oxygen.

An RSPCA spokesman said: "The discovery of this dead hedgehog must have been very distressing. We are not in a position to speculate how the poor animal died, but as he was found in a plastic bag, it’s a timely reminder for people to think about what they do with their litter.

"Every year, the RSPCA’s emergency line receives more than 7,000 calls about litter-related incidents. These incidents are all very preventable if rubbish is disposed of properly and responsibly.

"Plastic bags can suffocate animals or, if they eat them, can cause them to choke. Please tie bags in knots before recycling. And plastic can holders can cause deep wounds to animals that get tangled in them or can even choke them so it’s best to cut the loops before discarding.

"For more information on the impact of litter on animals, visit the RSPCA website."