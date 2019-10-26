Heavy traffic after collision in Worthing

There is heavy traffic following a collision in Worthing which has reportedly involved a car and a motorbike.

The collision took place on the A259 Littlehampton Road Eastbound.

Traffic is building up on the road between the A280 Angmering Bypass and Kilham Way, according to travel reports.

More to follow.

SEE MORE: Appeal after backpacker from Worthing reported missing on Cambodian island

Littlehampton fireworks display postponed

Worthing’s former Thomas Cook employees go from devastation to ‘pure relief’ after takeover