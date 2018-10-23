Heavy traffic after car strikes lamppost in Worthing

The road is reported to be partially blocked following the incident
Heavy traffic has been reported both ways on the A259 in Goring after a car struck a lamppost.

The road is reported to be partially blocked following the incident, which happenened near the Post Office in Goring Road at around 5.30pm.

A Sussex Police spokesman told the Herald and Gazette the driver was ‘safe and well’.

He said: “It was a single vehicle incident. A car struck a lamppost. The driver is safe and well and we have stood down.”

