Heatwave sparks warning over fire risks

Following the recent heatwave throughout West Sussex, a warning has gone out about the risks of fires outdoors.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service says these seasonal incidents are most commonly traced back to barbecues, cigarettes and bonfires.

The service has issued the following advice to prevent fires.

Barbecues:

Use approved barbeque fuel or firelighters to light your barbeque, never petrol or paraffin.

Keep barbeques away from your house, shed, fences, garden furniture or overhanging trees.

Don’t leave your barbeque unattended at any time.

Empty any ash on to bare soil, not into a dustbin.

Place your barbeque on flat ground where it will not tip over.

If you are lighting a barbeque in the countryside or on the beach, check beforehand that it is an authorised area.

When using a disposable barbeque, make sure the coals are completely cold before throwing them away.

Fires:

Make sure cigarettes are put out properly and never throw them out of car windows.

Don’t be tempted to light a fire in the countryside.

Don’t leave glass bottles outside - not only can they hurt people and animals, they can also magnify the sun’s rays and start a fire.

Make sure fires are fully extinguished after use.

Bonfires:

Build your bonfire away from sheds, fences and trees.

Avoid having a bonfire in windy conditions - it increases the likelihood of the fire spreading out of control.

Don’t leave your bonfire unattended.

Don’t leave any bonfire to smoulder when you have finished - make sure it is fully extinguished.

Don’t build it too big, and make sure it is stable.