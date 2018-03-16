Hear progress on North Littlehampton development

Have your say on the North Littlehampton housing development at a public meeting being held later this month.

Littlehampton Town Council is inviting residents and businesses to The Loft, in the Body Shop offices, at Watersmead Business Park, on Wednesday, March 21 to hear about progress on the Hampton Park development and to raise concerns.

A presentation will be given by the developers, Persimmon Homes, and the local authorities for planning and highways, on plans for community facilities and the road network and their timescales.

The meeting starts at 6pm and will be chaired by deputy mayor of Littlehampton James Walsh. He said: “The town council is pleased to host this meeting which will allow residents particularly those in Mill Lane and Toddington Lane to hear about progress with the construction”.

Reserve your place by calling 01903 732 063.