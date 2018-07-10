Worthing Hospital team rides out for hearts in need

Filipino staff from Worthing Hospital are taking to the hills to help hearts in need.

The team has formed a cycling group and two big rides are planned to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

SUMBAT (South Downs United Mountain Bike and All Terrain) Riders are raising money for the British Heart Foundation

SUMBAT (South Downs United Mountain Bike and All Terrain) Riders will be doing the 100-mile South Downs Way Off-Road Bike Ride on Saturday and the 75-mile London to Brighton Off-Road Bike Ride on September 22.

Rodell Javier said the group was made up of 166 mixed Filipino and British mountain bike riders, and some members were taking on the challenge for charity.

Rodell added: “The majority of us work in the hospital, as nurses, HCAs and porters. Some of us have already done the London to Brighton bike ride, on June 17.”

Allan Alzate will lead the group on Saturday. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sumbatriders2018 for more information.

READ MORE

Quiet room for cancer patients created at Worthing Hospital

Inspirational speaker gives Worthing parents insight into autism and anxiety

Worthing surgery celebrates NHS with community