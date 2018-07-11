Worthing Hospital patients given an NHS birthday treat

Love Your Hospital gifted every patient at Worthing Hospital a slice of birthday cake to celebrate 70 years of the NHS.

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton helped hand out the treats on Thursday, visiting elderly patients on Broadwater Ward and mothers with their new babies in the maternity unit at Worthing Hospital.

Tim Loughton meets baby Noah with mum Lucy Orton on the maternity unit at Worthing Hospital

Mr Loughton said: “Love Your Hospital really complements the work that hospital staff do by raising money to make sure they can give patients even better care and those extra special things that make people’s stay here at Worthing Hospital much more comfortable. I want to say a big thanks to Love Your Hospital for making a great difference to patient care.”

Mr Loughton handed out goody bags which included a piece of cake from the charity and fruit donated by Nature’s Way.

While on the wards, Tim took time to hear patients’ stories, meet with staff and learn about the work caring for patients.

Lucy Ortom from Angmering had given birth to her second child, Noah, by caesarean section earlier in the morning.

Tim Loughton with maternity staff and the old-style uniform worn by matrons

She said: “I had quite a quick procedure as we had to move swiftly but I couldn’t have got through this delivery without the support of the midwives and surgeons.

“We’re both here and doing well because we have access to great healthcare.”

After chatting with patients and their families, Mr Loughton joined midwives for their 70th birthday tea party and looked at memorabilia including older-style uniforms and historic photographs.

Amanda Tucker, head of charity for Love Your Hospital, the dedicated charity of Western Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It was a privilege and an honour to share such a special day with Tim.

Hannah Jannece and son Riley raise a cuppa with NHS staff on the children's ward at St Richard's Hospital

“Our staff and patients were delighted to be visited by our esteemed guest as his gifted a piece of birthday cake to help both with the celebrations and with raising awareness of the Love Your Hospital 70th birthday fundraising campaign the Big7Tea.

“We are really want to encourage the local community to get behind the campaign, get baking and help us as we raise vital funds.”

Love Your Hospital provides funding for medical equipment, facilities, staff development and improving patient care at St Richard’s, Worthing and Southlands Hospitals.

The charity has also been promoting the national Big7Tea campaign, asking people to hold their own Big7Tea party this month to celebrate 70 years of the NHS.

Whether it is a front room gathering, street party, village hall do or a cake sale in the workplace, the Big7Tea will mean supporters will be able to dedicate every penny raised from their tea party to a particular hospital, ward or area of care close to their heart.

Amanda added: “The NHS is special to all of us and we know by the support the community gives to our charity that locally people care greatly about the work that the NHS delivers.

“As we all come together to celebrate this prestigious birthday, what better way than to show your thanks than by raising a cuppa and raising vital funds.”

To get your tea party started, download Love Your Hospital’s Big7Tea fundraising pack at www.loveyourhospital.org/get-involved

For those who want to make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/loveyourhospital/nhs70