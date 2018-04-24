Worthing carers toast a clean sweep of good ratings

Carers are celebrating being rated good for the way they look after people who need it.

Hanover Care in Worthing has had a clean sweep of ‘good’ ratings across the five categories from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

It sees the specialist care agency, based at Liverpool Buildings in the middle of town, rated ‘good’ overall.

Hanover Care was established in April 2000.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted with our recent CQC report after an inspection in February.

This was our first inspection and Belinda Ibbitson, our registered manager and Nicola Bolton, our clinical lead, have ensured that we have a well managed, safe, effective and caring service with a overall rating as good.”

This service is a domiciliary agency providing care for adults and children with complex medical needs in their own homes.

The CQC report, published on March 27, found: “People received a service that was based on their needs and wishes.

“A bespoke care team supported each person, which meant staff knew people very well.

“Care plans were personalised and contained detailed information about the support people needed.

“Staff were specifically trained according to the needs of the person. Staff competencies were assessed annually.

“Clinical review meetings were held regularly to ensure the support was meeting people’s needs.

“The service was flexible and responded to people’s requests where possible.

“Health and social care professionals were regularly involved in people’s care to ensure they received the right care and treatment.

“Relatives spoke highly of the quality of care given by the nurses. They said they trusted the nurses to have the skills to keep them safe.

“People had positive relationships with their nurses and nobody expressed any concerns about any of the care provided. People received their medicines on time and in a safe way.”