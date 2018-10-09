Worthing care home transforms its fortunes with ‘significant improvements’

A Worthing care home is celebrating a successful turnaround in its fortunes.

Wraysbury House, in Beccles Road, has achieved a ‘good’ rating in its latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) – a step up from the ‘requires improvement’ rating it received in January.

September’s report, from an unannounced inspection in June, saw the care home score ‘good’ in every category and director Ranjeev Saluja has spoken of his pride after taking over the reins 12 months ago.

“We are very proud of our efforts at Wraysbury House to turn around the home after inheriting poor practices,” he said.

“We have made great changes to the home in the last year to make sure we could provide an outstanding service to the community and we are planning for further improvements in the future to make sure Wraysbury House maintains its excellent service.”

The latest report notes ‘significant improvements’ across the five categories of safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership.

One of the concerns raised in January’s report was safety, particularly around the storage and administration of medicines.

The home, which specialises in dementia care, has responded by designing a new medication room with air conditioning.

Home manager Sue Townend, who arrived in August 2017, said the ‘quiet room’ has been refurbished into a dementia room, with objects for reminiscence.

The next step is to redecorate the lounge and conservatory, which has been fitted with blackout blinds to cut down on the heat from the sun, she said.