West Sussex Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2018 attracts record number

A record number of dapper men and women on their shiny motorcycle steeds joined this year’s West Sussex Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

This worldwide ride raises funds for the Movember Foundation, which supports Prostate Cancer Research and Men’s Mental Health Issues.

The start of the West Sussex Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, at Shoreham Airport

The West Sussex route on Sunday started at Shoreham Airport and had stops at Littlehampton and Bognor Regis, before finishing at Northgate Car Park in Chichester.

Neil Westoby, one of the organisers, said: “It is expected that over six million US dollars will be raised worldwide.

“The West Sussex ride raised over £38,000 and was the 19th highest fundraiser in the world - an amazing achievement.”

Visit gentlemansride.com for more information.

