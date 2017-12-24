Village lunch brings people together

Village Friends organised a lovely Christmas lunch for the elderly and housebound.

The good neighbour scheme was awarded a £1,485 grant by Sussex Community Foundation to pay for three social events at Barnham Community Hall.

Chairman Meg Brackley said: “We are delighted to have received this grant and we held a Christmas lunch as the second of our three social occasions for the people we visit.

“It means we can continue to support lonely, bereaved and possibly housebound people in our villages and we’re really grateful for the support of Sussex Community Foundation and its donors.”

Village Friends started more than 20 years ago to try to meet some of the needs of lonely, mainly elderly, and sometimes housebound people in the Six Villages area.

Volunteers visit people in their homes for a chat and maybe a cup of tea, on the basis of good neighbourliness.

The recently funding has enabled the group to hold several social events, such as the Christmas lunch.

These have been greatly enjoyed by those who took part, people who may not otherwise have many opportunities for socialising.