Urgent product recalls from leading supermarkets

Four of the UK’s leading supermarkets have issued urgent product recalls after some food items were incorrectly labelled, putting shoppers with severe allergies at risk.

Tesco, ASDA, Morrisons and Waitrose have all had items recalled after ingredients including milk, gluten and soya were missed off the allergy information on several products.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the allergy and food alerts, and urged customers to check recently bought items as they may contain allergens which are not listed on the packet.

Customers who bought the mislabelled goods are advised not to consume them, and to return them back to the shop where they will be given a full refund.

The full list of recalled products and where they were sold:

Tesco

Pea and Spinach Dip Pack size: 182g

Use-by date: 01 November 2018, 03 November 2018, 05 November 2018, 06 November 2018, 07 November 2018

Roasted Carrot and Chickpea Dip Pack size: 182g Use-by date: 02 November 2018, 04 November 2018, 06 November 2018, 08 November 2018

Both products have been recalled as they contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label. The products pose a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Asda

Frozen Smooth Mashed Potato Date & lot code: 31/05/2019 18151 Price: £0.95 Barcode: 5052449493146

Recalled as a small number of packs may incorrectly contain Potato Croquettes instead of mashed potato. Potato Croquettes contain gluten, which is not labelled on the packaging. Morrisons

Greco 20 Choc Wafers

All packs with best-before-date: October 2019 and earlier

The product contains ‘whey powder’ which is not labelled. Customers should not consume if they are allergic to ‘milk’.

Waitrose

Sweet Potato Fries Pack size: 300g Use-by date: 3 Nov 2018 Recalled as a number of packs are missing the statement “may contain gluten and soya” on the back label.

ASDA, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons

Mrs Unis Spicy Foods

Mrs Unis Spicy Foods Ltd is recalling various products because they contain sulphites, which is not mentioned on the label. This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites.

Chilled

Vegetable Samosa Pack size: 25 pieces per pack / 2 pieces per pack – 200g Use-by date: up to 4 Nov 2018

Lamb Mince Samosa Pack size: 25 pieces per pack / 2 pieces per pack – 200g Use-by date: up to and including 4 Nov 2018

Vegetarian Haggis Samosa Pack size: 25 pieces per pack / 2 pieces per pack – 200g Use-by date: up to and including 4 Nov 2018

Vegetable Pakora Pack size: 180g and 3lb Use-by date: up to and including 4 Nov 2018

Frozen

Vegetable Samosa Pack size: 10 pieces per pack Use-by date: up to and including 25 Oct 2019

Lamb Mince Samosa Pack size: 10 pieces per pack Use-by date: up to and including 25 Oct 2019

Vegetarian Haggis Samosa Pack size: 10 pieces per pack Use-by date: up to and including 25 Oct 2019