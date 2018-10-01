Tremendous response to World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support

There was a tremendous response to the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning this year, raising thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Businesses and individuals organised tea parties from Thursday to Saturday, with most happening on Friday, the official day for the annual fundraising event.

Secretary Michelle Jones dressed up as the Queen of Hearts, secretary Lesley Shine as Alice and legal apprentice Edward Whitting as the Mad Hatter at A.R. Brown & Co in Worthing

Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley visited SJM Electrical Services to support its coffee morning on Friday.

He joined staff at the offices in Tarring Road, Worthing, for a slice of the action and was delighted to learn £567.59 was raised for the cancer charity.

Owners Jacki and Steve Mant arranged a raffle, with prizes donated by other local businesses, and welcomed customers and passers-by on the day.

On Sunday evening, they took the leftovers to St Clare's, Worthing Churches Homeless Projects' shelter, to further support the community.

Clients and passers-by joined solicitors and other staff for a Mad Hatter's tea party at A.R. Brown & Co in Chapel Road, Worthing, on Friday.

Continuing the shop window theme, secretary Michelle Jones dressed up as the Queen of Hearts, secretary Lesley Shine was Alice and new legal apprentice Edward Whitting was the Mad Hatter.

Organiser Jenny Walker, one of the solicitors, said: "There was a tremendous response and we raised more than £400, which comprised monies received from cake, tea and coffee at our office and funds from those who donated as the Queen of Hearts and Mad Hatter went down to town to pay money into the bank, calling in at shops and businesses on the way rattling the collection box, plus the Queen of Hearts' solo foray into the adjacent shops with her collection box.

"A good time was had by all in raising funds for the very worthwhile charity Macmillan Cancer Support, which A.R. Brown supports."

Guest house owners in Worthing baked cakes of all shapes and sizes in support of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Hosted by Baltimore Guest House, in Brighton Road, Worthing, the coffee morning took place on Thursday and raised more than £600 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Cathy at Baltimore was helped by Colin, Sarah and Alison Huckwell at The Moorings, Chris and Linda Filmer-Fankey at Glenhill, Linda and Mark Gaine at Heenefields, and Sarah Blake at High Beach.

Prizes were donated by local businesses for a raffle and tombola.

The organisers said the cream teas were a great success and the variety of cakes all went well with tea and coffee.

They hope to make this an annual event, taking it in turns as hosts, with Sarah at High Beach stepping in for next year.

Sophie Cox and her mum Sharon Eager held a coffee morning at Ferring Village Hall on Friday, along with Sophie's two-year-old daughter Mara.

Sophie, who runs Don't Forget The Doily, hiring out vintage china and decorations, said: "We held a Macmillan coffee morning in memory of my nan, who we lost to cancer last year. We were so pleased to raise £250."

Churchill Retirement Living welcomed visitors for coffee and cake at Hale Lodge in Littlehampton on Thursday morning.

Anne Scherrer, regional marketing manager, said: “We are delighted to once again be involved in Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. The events are not only a fantastic way to raise money for a very worthy cause but also an opportunity to get the local community together.

"Our lodges offer a sense of community and companionship and this event is an ideal opportunity for visitors to also experience the lifestyle on offer here. Many of our owners regularly take advantage of the communal facilities on offer, including the Owners’ Lounge, where we hold regular coffee mornings and fun social events like this.”

Others taking part included Fernbank care home in Gratwicke Road, Worthing, L.Guess jewellers in Littlehampton and Rustington, Worthing College and Shoreham Baptist Church.

