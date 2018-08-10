These are Littlehampton’s best and worst rated GP practices – as rated by you

The Littlehampton Gazette can today reveal a list of Littlehampton’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of BN17.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent out twice a year to more than 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Littlehampton, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

The Lawns Surgery – Zachary Merton, Glenville Road, Rustington – 98 per cent would recommend

Westcourt Medical Centre – 12 The Street, Rustington – 88.6 per cent would recommend

Willow Green Surgery – Station Road, East Preston – 86.2 per cent would recommend

Arundel Surgery – Green Lane Close, Arundel – 85.5 per cent would recommend

Coppice Surgery – Herne Lane, Rustington – 83.4 per cent would recommend

The Angmering Medical Centre – Station Road, Angmering – 83.4 per cent would recommend

The Park Surgery – St Flora’s Road, Littlehampton – 79.1 per cent would recommend

Fitzalan Medical Group – Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton – 66.1 per cent would recommend

Fitzalan Medical Group – 66 Clun Road, Wick – 66.1 per cent would recommend

