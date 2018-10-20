Teddies for Treats week at St Barnabas House shop in Wick

Donate a teddy and receive a treat in return at the St Barnabas House hospice charity shop in Wick.

Michelle Shephard-Ede, shop manager, is running a special promotion from Monday, October 22, to Friday, October 26.

Any teddy bears that need rehoming will be given a loving welcome at the Wick Street shop and people who donate a bear will be given a sweet treat in exchange.

The week will end with a special teddy bear day on Saturday, October 27.

Each bear will be displayed in the window of the shop, along with their name and age, and then sold to raise funds for the charity.

To be accepted for rehoming, all teddy bears must be in good condition and have a CE label.

