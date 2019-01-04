SPACE grants programme launched for 2019, supporting summer holiday activities in Littlehampton

Littlehampton Town Council has launched its annual SPACE grants programme to bring a little warmth to the cold days of January.

Summer may seem far away but now is the time for clubs to be thinking ahead to the long school holiday and planning children’s activities.

Tennis sessions were among activities for young people funded by last year's SPACE grants programme from Littlehampton Town Council

The Sports and the Arts Community Grants provide financial support for organisations to provide sports or arts based summer holiday activities for children and young people aged eight to 17.

Ian Buckland, chairman of the community resources committee, said: “SPACE grants are a great opportunity for local clubs and groups to reach out to young people and encourage them to try something new.

“We hope to fund as many initiatives as we can to provide fun activities throughout the summer.”

Last year, the grants funded tennis sessions, squash coaching and Chalk at the Pebbles as part of the Littlehampton Arts Festival.

There is £1,000 up for grabs and applications will be considered from groups based in Littlehampton or those that operate a service within the town.

The town council will help to promote the summer holiday sessions via its website and social media channels.

Contact Littlehampton Town Council on 01903 732062 for an application form or visit www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/spacegrants for more information.

Applications are invited until Friday, March 1.

Watch Littlehampton Museum team take a full inventory of its collection throughout January

Littlehampton therapist wins national award for her Worthing-based support group

Arunners end year of support for Littlehampton and District Foodbank with cheque presentation