Slimming World members in Angmering, Rustington and Worthing support cancer charity

Members of Slimming World in Angmering, Rustington and Worthing have raised £300 for Cancer Research UK.

They were sponsored to increase their daily step count throughout August as part of the Walk All Over Cancer campaign, culminating in a celebratory group walk at Goring Gap.

Walk All Over Cancer organisers from Slimming World in Angmering, Rustington and Worthing with members of their groups

The campaign was organised by weight loss consultants Michelle Ferris-Talbot, Robyn Gatland, Miranda Brookman, Jane Nea and Rachael Davis.

Michelle said: “We had windy, wet weather conditions for our walk and in true Slimming World style, our members, their friends and families were out in force to support each other.

“They showed just what can be done when we come together – both in terms of achieving something amazing and raising money for a great cause, too.

“We are so proud of all of our members who set themselves the challenge of walking more this August. At Slimming World, we help our members find enjoyable ways of getting more active and encourage them to increase their activity levels step-by-step, until it becomes part of their daily routine.

“I’m sure our members will inspire more people to get active and improve their health, while also helping raising awareness of the links between obesity and cancer. The money raised will go towards an amazing cause – one our members feel very passionate about – helping to support Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research.”

The walk at Goring Gap on Sunday, August 19, saw slimmers putting their best feet forward to raise money for the charity.

The event also aimed to raise awareness of the links between keeping a healthy weight and reducing the risk of cancer.

Those taking part in the challenge were:

• Michelle’s groups at Worthing Rugby Club, Roundstone Lane, Angmering.

• Robyn’s groups at Maybridge Keystone Club, Raleigh Way, Goring.

• Miranda’s groups at Rustington Methodist Church hall, Claigmar Road, Rustington.

• Jane’s groups at St Matthew’s Church hall, Tarring Road, Worthing.

• Sarah’s groups at Sidney Walter Centre, Sussex Road, Worthing.

