Slimming group leaders meet Peter Andre

Singer Peter Andre has helped slimming consultants Michelle Ferris Talbot and Robyn Gatland celebrate a record year.

Michelle, who runs a Slimming World group at Worthing Rugby Football Club, and Robyn, who runs a group at Maybridge Keystone Club in Worthing, were congratulated by the Australian personality for helping people to lose weight and change their lives.

Peter hosted the national annual awards event with Margaret Miles-Bramwell, the organisation’s founder and chairman, at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

Michelle said Peter had supported the annual clothes throw, which raised a record £3.3 million for Cancer Research UK in June, so it was nice to be able to talk to him in person.

She said: “Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives and it reminded me what an important and privileged role I have as a consultant.

“Now I’m heading into 2018 super motivated to support even more people to be inspired to lose weight and lead healthier and happier lives.”

Michelle runs sessions on Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm, and Friday at 9.30am and 11.30am.

She said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my members. Throughout 2017, they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy, feeling happier, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“Every week I feel extremely lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and I felt very honoured to represent our groups at the Slimming World Awards.”

Robyn runs sessions on Wednesday at 10am, 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

She said: “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this new year.

“They’ll discover a whole world of support and advice that’s sure to help them achieve their targets and have a lot of fun along the way too.”

Peter, who set up the Peter Andre Fund, his own foundation with Cancer Research UK, after losing his brother to cancer, said he was thrilled to meet the consultants and group members at the awards event and hear their stories.

“I met so many incredible people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves, inside and out,” he said.

“While each of them was inspirational in their own special way, the one thing they all had in common was how much they felt they owed to their Slimming World family in helping them to do things they always dreamed of and become the people they’ve always wanted to be.”