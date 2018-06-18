Shoreham fundraiser steps up for bowel cancer charity

A fundraiser is stepping up to raise money for charity Bowel Cancer UK and Beating Bowel Cancer

Nicki Pardoe, 39 from Shoreham is taking on the Step up for 30 challenge this month.

The charity’s latest fundraising campaign encourages people to get sponsored to do 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days in June.

The charity said that research shows taking part in regular physical activity, which is 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity such as cycling or fast walking every week, can decrease your risk of bowel cancer by as much as 12 per cent.

Raising awareness of bowel cancer is important to Nicki.

She was diagnosed with stage 2 bowel cancer in July, 2017, so is now determined to make more people aware of the disease and raise much needed funds for the cause.

Nicki said: “I suffered from a bloated stomach for just over a year and I’d put it down to some kind of food intolerance, but it wasn’t until I fainted – on top of Sydney harbour bridge! – and was feeling dizzy on my return from holiday, that I visited my GP. I found out I was anaemic and after a course of iron tablets I hadn’t improved.

“Luckily my GP referred me to a specialist and after a colonoscopy and CT scan I was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

“I had an extended right hemicolectomy followed by three months of chemotherapy, which finished in March this year.

“As someone who was diagnosed with bowel cancer at a relatively young age I would like to encourage others not to put symptoms down to a diet-related cause and not to be afraid to visit their GP.

“For my Step up for 30 challenge I’ve been participating in a variety of activities, including body combat, yoga and a dance class called Latin Fit, which I’ve never done before.

“I’ve also been enjoying bike rides, swimming and taking brisk walks along the seafront and nearby countryside.

“I’m taking part because it’s a charity close to my heart and if I can increase awareness of bowel cancer and that it can affect all age groups, and raise money at the same time, I’ll feel I’ve been able to achieve something.”

Leanne Richards, events manager for Bowel Cancer UK and Beating Bowel Cancer, said: “We are very proud to have Nicki fundraising for us, it’s an amazing challenge.

“For us, at Bowel Cancer UK and Beating Bowel Cancer, it means we can continue with our vital work of saving lives, enabling research and improving the quality of life for all those affected by bowel cancer.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor Nicki can do so online – click here to visit her JustGiving page.

To register interest in Step up for 30 in 2019, log on to bowelcanceruk.org.uk/support-us/fundraise/stepupfor30/register-your-interest

