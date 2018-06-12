PICTURES: Worthing NHS70 parkrun

Parkrun celebrations for the 70th birthday of the NHS created a great atmosphere on Worthing seafront.

People came from across the area to join the NHS70 parkrun in Worthing, held in conjunction with mental health charity Heads On.

It was a double celebration, as it was also Worthing parkrun’s second birthday.

Run director Belinda Robinson, one of the core team of volunteers, said: “It was a great day.”

Open to walkers and runners of all ages and abilities, Worthing parkrun meets in Beach House Park on Saturdays at 9am.

Worthing joined hundreds of parkruns across the UK for the NHS70 parkrun to recognised the contribution of the NHS to the health of the nation and inspire people to take part in physical activity and volunteering.

It was supported by Dame Kelly Holmes, a regular parkrunner who worked as a nursing assistant before going into the British Army and later becoming a full-time athlete.

Dame Kelly said: “Increased levels of activity leads to improved mood, self-esteem and a wide range of health benefits.

“I know from first-hand experience how sociable and welcoming parkruns are, so it’s fantastic to see it join forces with the NHS in its 70th year to encourage even more people to get active in this special year.”

READ MORE

Parkrun hosts NHS birthday celebration

Blood donations are desperately needed – please do not give up

No let up for hayfever sufferers in Sussex