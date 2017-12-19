Pharmacy opening times over Christmas and New Year

NHS England has supplied the list of West Sussex pharmacies that will open over the Christmas and New Year period.

A spokesman said: “While some pharmacies are directed by NHS England to open on Christmas Day, others may be open voluntarily on bank holidays over the Christmas/New Year period, so patients are advised to double check by phone if a pharmacy is open before going there.”

Christmas Day (Monday December 25)

l Superdrug Pharmacy, 35-37 Swan Walk, Horsham, RH12 1HQ, tel 01403 253567: open 3pm-5pm

l Corden Pharmacy, Spiro Close, Pulborough, RH20 1FG, tel 01798 872480: open 11am-1pm

l Boots the Chemists, Unit 5, Arrivals South Terminal, Gatwick Airport, RH6 0NN, tel 01293 579451: open 6am-6pm

l Hopkins Pharmacy, 29 Station Road, Burgess Hill, RH15 9DE, tel 01444 233277: open 10.30am-2.30pm

l Jordans Pharmacy, 15 The Parade, Pagham, PO21 4TW, tel 01243 264211: open 11am-1pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Westhampnett Road, Chichester, PO19 7YR, tel 01243 775721: open 11am-1pm

l Crawley Chemist, 1st Floor, 14 Haslett Avenue West, Crawley, RH10 1HS, tel 01293 522160: open 10.30am-2.30pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Brooklands Way, East Grinstead, RH19 1DD, tel 01342 302295: open 3pm-5pm

l Kamsons Pharmacy, 4 Station Parade, East Preston, BN16 3AE, 01903 783965: open 3pm-5pm

l Witterings Pharmacy, Witterings Medical Centre, Cakeham Road, East Wittering, PO20 8BH, tel 01243 672441: open 10.30am-2.30pm

l Tesco Instore Pharmacy, Holmbush Centre, Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham by Sea, BN43 6TD, tel 0345 6779618: open 3pm-5pm

l Boots the Chemists, Lyons Farm Retail Park, Worthing, BN14 9LA, tel 01903 205834: open 10.30am-2.30pm

Boxing Day (Tuesday December 26)

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), 7 Worthing Road, Horsham, RH12 1SQ, tel 01403 254430: open 10am-4pm

l Your Local Boots Pharmacy, Unit 2, Lintot Square, Southwater, RH13 9LA, tel 01403 730496: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, Unit 5, Arrivals South Terminal, Gatwick Airport, RH6 0NN, tel 01293 579451: open 5am-9pm

l Boots the Chemists, 2/4 Market Place, The Martlets, Burgess Hill, RH15 9NP, tel 01444 233101: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, 49/51 South Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4LQ, tel 01444 440034: open 10am-4pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Bannister Way, Haywards Heath, RH16 1DG, tel 01444 415839: open 9am-5pm

l Asda Store Pharmacy, Littlehampton Road, Ferring, Worthing, BN12 6PN, tel 01903 540100: open 9am-6pm

l Boots the Chemists, 47 London Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 1PQ, tel 01243 821044: open 8.30am-5pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, PO22 9NH, tel 01243 222204: open 9am-6pm

l Boots the Chemists, 10-12 North Street, Chichester, PO19 1LE, tel 01243 819012: open 9am-5pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Westhampnett Road, Chichester, PO19 7YR, tel 01243 775721: open 9am-5pm

l Tesco Instore Pharmacy, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, PO19 3JT, tel 0345 6779149: open 9am-6pm

l Asda Instore Pharmacy, Pegler Way, Crawley, RH11 7AH, tel 01293 663410: open 9am-6pm

l Boots the Chemists, Unit 2C County Oak Retail Park, London Road, Crawley, RH11 7XN, tel 01293 544420: open 9am-6pm

l Boots the Chemists, County Mall Shopping Centre, Crawley, RH10 1FX, tel 01293 527158: open 9am-6pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Crawley Avenue, West Green, Crawley, RH10 8NF, tel 01293 551805: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, 40-46 London Road, East Grinstead, RH19 1AB, tel 01342 323405: open 10am-4pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Brooklands Way, East Grinstead, RH19 1DD, tel 01342 302295: open 9am-5pm

l Your Local Boots Pharmacy, 4 Kingfisher Parade, East Wittering, PO20 8BJ, tel 01243 672145: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, 27-29 North Road, Lancing, BN15 9AH, tel 01903 752117: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, North Street, Midhurst, GU29 9DJ, tel 01730 812074: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, 6-7 Churchill Parade, Rustington, BN16 3DJ, tel 01903 786856: open 10am-4pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), New Road, Rustington, BN16 3RT, tel 01903 641820: open 9am-5pm

l Boots the Chemists, 40-44 High Street, Shoreham by Sea, BN43 5DA, tel 01273 453067: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, Lyons Farm Retail Park, Worthing, BN14 9LA, tel 01903 205834: open 9am-5.30pm

l Boots the Chemists, 48-52 Montague Street, Worthing, BN11 3HE, tel 01903 207106: open 8am-6pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Downlands Business Park, Worthing, BN14 9LA, tel 01903 821528: open 9am-6pm

New Year’s Day (Monday January 1)

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), 7 Worthing Road, Horsham, RH12 1SQ, tel 01403 254430: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, Unit 5, Arrivals South Terminal, Gatwick Airport, RH6 0NN, tel 01293 579451: open 5am-9pm

l Boots the Chemists, 49/51 South Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4LQ, tel 01444 440034: open 10am-4pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Bannister Way, Haywards Heath, RH16 1DG, tel 01444 415839: open 9am-5pm

l Asda Store Pharmacy, Littlehampton Road, Ferring, Worthing, BN12 6PN, tel 01903 540100: open 10am-6pm

l Boots the Chemists, 47 London Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 1PQ, tel 01243 821044: open 9am-5pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, PO22 9NH, tel 01243 222204: open 9am-6pm

l Boots the Chemists, 10-12 North Street, Chichester, PO19 1LE, tel 01243 819012: open 9am-5pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Westhampnett Road, Chichester, PO19 7YR, tel 01243 775721: open 10am-4pm

l Tesco Instore Pharmacy, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, PO19 3JT, tel 0345 6779149: open 9am-6pm

l Asda Instore Pharmacy, Pegler Way, Crawley, RH11 7AH, tel 01293 663410: open 10am-6pm

l Boots the Chemists, Unit 2C County Oak Retail Park, London Road, Crawley, RH11 7XN, tel 01293 544420: open 11am-5pm

l Boots the Chemists, County Mall Shopping Centre, Crawley, RH10 1FX, tel 01293 527158: open 10am-5pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Crawley Avenue, West Green, Crawley, RH10 8NF, tel 01293 551805: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, 40-46 London Road, East Grinstead, RH19 1AB, tel 01342 323405: open 10am-4pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Brooklands Way, East Grinstead, RH19 1DD, tel 01342 302295: open 9am-5pm

l Your Local Boots Pharmacy, 4 Kingfisher Parade, East Wittering, PO20 8BJ, tel 01243 672145: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, North Street, Midhurst, GU29 9DJ, tel 01730 812074: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, 6-7 Churchill Parade, Rustington, BN16 3DJ, tel 01903 786856: open 10am-4pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), New Road, Rustington, BN16 3RT, tel 01903 641820: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, Lyons Farm Retail Park, Worthing, BN14 9LA, tel 01903 205834: open 10am-5pm

l Boots the Chemists, 48-52 Montague Street, Worthing, BN11 3HE, tel 01903 207106: open 10am-4pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Downlands Business Park, Worthing, BN14 9LA, tel 01903 821528: open 9am-6pm