Pedal Along the Prom raises more than £3,000 for Guild Care
Hundreds of cyclists gathered on Worthing seafront on Sunday for Guild Care’s biggest Pedal Along the Prom yet and so far, more than £3,000 has been raised for the Worthing-based charity’s work with children and adults in need.
More than 200 riders took part, some following the five-mile route and some on the ten-mile route, all starting and finishing at George V Avenue. Worthing mayor Paul Baker started the event and mayoress Sandra Baker completed the five-mile route. Read more: Guild Care hosts biggest Pedal Along the Prom yet
More than 200 people signed up, the highest number yet for Pedal Along the Prom