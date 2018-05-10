Party time for platinum club

Great to hear Rustington Platinum Social Club members had such a good time celebrating the move to the new Samuel Wickens Centre.

Annet Ziraba, club founder, said: “The party was great and many people came. I got so many enquiries after the article in last week’s Gazette.

“I have been extremely busy with organising the move and updating stuff. The club is now in a strategic place and has a great potential of expanding and getting involved in many causes. The members have a lot of ideas.”

READ MORE

Club for over-60s is moving – and expanding