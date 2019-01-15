Parts of Worthing Hospital closed after flu virus detected on ward

Parts of Worthing Hospital have been closed after a 'highly contagious' virus was detected on a ward.

At 1.30pm today, Worthing Hospital confirmed it had one case of flu after a patient was diagnosed with the infectious disease.

Worthing Hospital

It said a 'small number of bays' - rooms within wards - had been closed 'as a precaution', including on Clapham Ward and the Emergency Floor, 'while further testing is undertaken'.

This meant patients in the affected bays would continue to be treated but could not be visited by relatives to minimise chances of spreading the virus, and new patients would not be admitted into these areas.

Dr Tim Taylor, Medical Director at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Respiratory illnesses are particularly prevalent at this time of year and we are

now beginning to care for patients with confirmed cases of flu.

“If you have had flu like symptoms, or indeed any other potentially infectious illness, we ask you not to come into our hospitals until 48 hours after symptoms have cleared – unless it is an emergency.

“This will help us to protect our patients, many of whom are particularly susceptible to highly contagious viruses such as influenza. We thank you for your support.”