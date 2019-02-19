Paramedics found staff ‘standing around doing nothing’ while Sussex boy was choking

Paramedics rushing to try and save a choking baby at Butlin’s holiday park found staff ‘standing around doing nothing’ when they arrived.

First responders were hit by delays in getting to two-year-old James Manning because they found their way blocked by gates and bollards at the Bognor resort, an inquest has heard.

Paramedics were called to Butlin's holiday park in Bognor Regis last year

James as taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester but tragically later died at Southampton General Hospital on June 20, 2018.

A pre-inquest review for his case was held this afternoon at Centenary House in Crawley.

Representatives from James’ local GP service at Martins Oak Surgery in Battle, the South East Coast Ambulance service (SECAmb), East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust and Butlin’s were present at the hearing.

James’ mum Natalie was also present, as were other members of his family.

The inquest heard that when first responders arrived they found gates and locked bollards in their way

The inquest heard that from soon after he was born James had trouble with choking and needed medical attention on a number of occasions.

On the day he died James and his family were at Butlin’s holiday park in Bognor. They were in a restaurant on site when he started choking.

Assistant coroner Karen Harrold said: “Having listened to the 999 call [I am concerned] about the handling of that telephone call and whether the paramedics had specific instructions as to how to get in [to Butlin’s].”

The inquest heard that when the paramedics arrived they may not have been passed instructions as to how to get into the site.

The hearing took place this at Centenary House in Crawley this afternoon

“Given James was two and choking it seems to me that every second counted.

“I am concerned about the delay in getting cars through the gates.”

She added that she was concerned that once on site the paramedics were then impeded by gates and retractable bollards that were locked in place.

One paramedic ‘made the decision to run’ to James because the ambulance could not get through the bollards, the inquest heard.

Butlin's was represented at the hearing, along with the ambulance service and various healthcare providers

Ms Harrold said: “There should have been a clear path through. There should not have been any delay at all.”

When paramedics arrived they reported seeing that ‘safety staff were standing around doing nothing’, she told the inquest.

Mum Natalie said: “I tried my best and literally every member of the public was trying to help.

“There were not any first aiders on site who helped us.”

She also said that she wanted to know what happened in the three or four month period between a doctor at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust referring James to Brighton for an operation and his death.

Mum Natalie said: “It was me having to get onto doctors and bang on the doors.”

The hearing was adjourned so that information could be gathered and submitted to the coroner’s service.

A full inquest hearing is scheduled to take place in six-to-eight weeks.

The inquest continues.