New cancer information service at Worthing Hospital needs volunteers

Join an enthusiastic team of volunteers at Worthing Hospital and help make a difference.
The Macmillan Information and Support Service is new, having been developed as a joint venture between Macmillan Cancer Support and Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
Helen Fowler, manager, said: “We are looking for a new team of volunteers to support us in our new service in Worthing Hospital.”
Contact Helen Fowler on 01243 831727 or email helen.fowler@wsht.nhs.uk
What will you get out of it?
• Join an enthusiastic team of people who want to make a difference, just like you
• Have a rewarding experience making a difference to people affected by cancer in your local hospital
• Receive an induction and ongoing training in individual and group volunteer support sessions
• Use and develop your communication and people skills, enhancing your CV
• Receive agreed travel expenses within hospital guidelines
Preferred qualities and skills
• Good listener, clear communicator and able to maintain confidentiality
• Patient, flexible and reliable
• Able to work independently with guidance and support
• Able to recognise when to ask for support
• Able to respect others’ differences and choices
