Moving film made for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice by the family of young Ellie who died after a road accident at Thakeham

A moving film has been made by the family of schoolgirl Ellie Thornton, who sadly died aged 11 after a road traffic accident in Thakeham.

Mum Kerry Wilton and Ellie’s sister Sophia bravely spoke about their loss and the support they received from Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Sophia with sister Ellie

Kerry said: “After Sophia sadly lost her lovely sister Ellie, Sophia wanted to make a video to raise awareness and money for Chestnut Tree House.

“Sophia has a just giving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/SophiaWilton and it would be fantastic if we could raise enough money to sponsor a day at Chestnut Tree House.

“The support and love we all receive from the care team is just amazing and the door is always open to us. Please donate, every little bit helps.”

Chestnut Tree House cares for around 300 children and young people with life-shortening conditions across Sussex and South East Hampshire, all of whom are unlikely to reach adulthood.

A spokesman for the hospice said: “Chestnut Tree House helps families live for the Now. By providing safe spaces for enjoyment. Helping parents and carers find time for themselves, and ensuring siblings have people to talk to who understand. By being there for the whole family, and supporting families in their final moments together.

“But, many people are not aware that Chestnut Tree House also cares for families after the unexpected death of a child or young person, including use of their ‘Stars’ bereavement suite.

“Local mum, Kerry, and her daughter, Sophia, wanted to make a short film to explain what Chestnut Tree House means to them. To explain how Chestnut Tree House helped them when Sophia’s sister, Ellie, sadly passed away after a road traffic accident in 2017. And why they believe it is vitally important that children’s hospices are there for everyone who needs them.

“It costs over £3.9 million every year to provide these specialist care services and less than six per cent of that comes from central Government. All care is offered to families free of charge, so Chestnut Tree House relies heavily on the generosity of the local community. For today. For tomorrow. For the Now.”

*Warning* You may find this film upsetting, but it is something that Kerry and Sophia wanted us to share with you. If you are affected by this film and would like to talk to someone, please email enquiries@chestnut-tree-house.org.uk and you will be put in touch with somebody.