More snow predicted for West Sussex tonight

More snow is predicted to blanket West Sussex tonight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow until 8pm this evening.

Snow is predicted to hit West Sussex tonight

It said 'snow showers and icy stretches may cause some travel disruption', with 'some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services'.

The warning said there was also a risk of injury from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The ice was set to continue until 11am tomorrow.

