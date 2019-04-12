Macmillan Cancer Support mobile service is coming to Worthing and Littlehampton

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service is coming to Worthing and Littlehampton.

The mobile service will be at South Street Square, near HSBC in Worthing, on Tuesday, April 30, to Wednesday, May 1, from 10am to 4pm, and it will be at High Street by Sainsbury’s in Littlehampton on Thursday, May 2, from 10am to 4pm.

Macmillan Cancer Support's mobile service is coming to South Street Square in Worthing (pictured) and Littlehampton. Photo by Derek Martin

The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether they are living with cancer, or care for someone who is.

Helen Mitchell, cancer information specialist at Macmillan, said: “Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need information about managing the side-effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us.

“It’s also really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial advice and support they are entitled to, so they can focus on what’s most important – their health.

“We can signpost people to their local Macmillan benefits advisers who can provide free, confidential money advice.”

Sue Green, senior information development nurse at Macmillan, added: “Knowing what changes to look for and when to see your doctor could make a real difference.

“Don’t be scared or embarrassed and don’t ignore them if you have symptoms. Get them checked.”

