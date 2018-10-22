Littlehampton Shopmobility thrilled with new scooters

The Morrisons Foundation has come to the rescue by giving Littlehampton Shopmobility the money for six new mobility scooters.

A cheque for £4,554 was officially presented by Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, on Wednesday.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton , presents Littlehampton Shopmobility with a cheque for the six new mobility scooters. Picture: Steve Robards SR1827811

The new scooters were on display for a gathering of supporters, volunteers and regular users.

June Caffyn, manager of Littlehampton Shopmobility, said: “They are absolutely fabulous. We really needed them and we are so grateful.”

Alan Gammon, a trustee of Littlehampton Shopmobility and chairman of Arun District Council, thanked the Morrisons Foundation for its generous donation and said he was grateful for the support of the Littlehampton store’s staff and customers.

“The six mobility scooters they have provided will bring enjoyment and access to essential things, and allow residents to lead as independent a life as possible,” he said.

He put the success of the Littlehampton charity down to the dedication of the staff.

Mr Gammon said: “Over the past few years, Littlehampton Shopmobility has gone from strength to strength. From being a small mobility service that helps people to go shopping, it has continued to grow, diversify and raise its standards.

“It is now among the best in the nation. It is much-respected in our community and is highly regarded in the mobility community.”

Each of the scooters is named as a tribute to regular Shopmobility users, past and present.

Fred Harman from Arundel, who has been a regular user and supporter of the charity for many years, said: “It is nice, it is in remembrance of those who have used them regularly.”

The scooters replace the six provided by Sussex Masonic Charities in August 2013, as part of an ongoing arrangement with Shopmobility in Sussex.

