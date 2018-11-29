Littlehampton pub’s fantastic family event supports Worthing cancer fighter with Positive Vibes Save Lives blog

Unicorns took over a Littlehampton pub for a fundraising event in support of a cancer fighter who inspires others with her Positives Vibes blog.

Faye Lindeck, 31, from Worthing has been through a tough ordeal but believes in the power of the mind and developed her blog to encourage a positive attitude towards cancer diagnosis.

Erin Smith, right, is raising money for her friend Faye Lindeck as she fights stage 4B cervical cancer

She feels let down by health professionals and says it was only after she collapsed in the street that cancer was considered.

She was diagnosed with stage 4B cervical cancer in February, a week before her birthday, and was told it is terminal. She has a huge drive to fight it and is investigating private options to help her beat it.

Friend Erin Smith and her partner Aaron wanted to help by raising money and they will be climbing Mount Snowdon in December. To further raise awareness and add to the fundraising, they hosted an event full of family fun at The New Inn, in Norfolk Road, with unicorns as the mascots.

Erin said: “It was amazing to see so much love and support for Faye and Positive Vibes in one room. Faye has been an incredibly positive throughout her cancer journey so far and the positive vibes movement is something that resonates with me.

“I’ve seen first hand how much Faye’s attitude has carried her through some gruelling treatment and I wanted to help get the message out to as many people as possible.”

There was unicorn racing, a tombola, raffle, silent auction, face painting and manicure bar, which raised £3,460 towards Faye’s treatment.

Landlady Becky Crossley said: “We were thrilled to be part of such a positive and successful fundraising effort. The evening was a huge success. Everyone, including the kids, had a brilliant time.”

The premise behind the Positive Vibes Save Lives blog is the mind is a powerful tool and when it comes to healing from cancer, it can help save your life.

Faye said: “Ever since I was diagnosed in February this year, I have worked hard to stay mentally positive. I realise that when faced with your own mortality it isn’t always easy to look on the bright side. So, I wanted to create a blog with some handy tips and resources to live well with cancer and help others stay positive.

“I firmly believe that if your subconscious and conscious mind believe that you can beat cancer, you have a much higher chance of survival. I wanted to help people get into that positive mindset with my blog.”

Faye hopes to have specialist surgery, available only privately, and her next scan will reveal if it could save her life. Any money raised that is not put towards this treatment will be used to help spread positivity to others facing their own battle with advanced cancer.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/faye-lindeck for more information.

