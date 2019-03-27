Littlehampton patient group gives information on life after The Lawns and more

A group of GPs and healthcare professionals have welcomed a sold out theatre of patients and public at an information session.

The REAL Patients Group, covering services in Rustington, East Preston, Angmering and Littlehampton, hosted its third meeting at the Windmill Theatre in Windmill Road, Littlehampton, on Saturday.

DM1932306a.jpg. REAL Patients Group third meeting in Littlehampton. Michelle Reeves AAA screening technician. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190323-190740008

Chairman Neill Vinter said groups like REAL were important in letting patients know the options available to them.

“Public meetings where patients and public can meet GPs and discuss local healthcare issues outside the formal consulting room are essential to foster greater understanding of the difficulties faced in primary care,” said Mr Vinter.

“Patients need to have much more regular contact through patient groups and learn about both the changing options open to them locally and to be aware of the ways to access on the day care, out of hours and urgent care without everyone going to the A&E.

“Locality patient groups and practice-based patient participation groups help to facilitate both information and patient education.”

DM1932309a.jpg. REAL Patients Group third meeting in Littlehampton. Mandy Kane, proactice care memory nurse, left, and visitor Clare Weston. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190323-190750008

Healthcare across Arun has undergone a period of change recently, with the merger of Fitzalan Medical Group, The Park Surgery and Westcourt Medical Group into a 40,000-strong practice.

The impending retirement of The Lawns Surgery’s Dr Charles Shlosberg, will also see the practice’s 2,000 patients relocated.

Mr Vinter said the 2,000 patients presented a fraction of the 63,000 cared for in the area and would easily be absorbed into existing services.

Saturday’s meeting saw the GPs from the three merging practices provide more information on the project and the new NHS Long Term Plan.

DM1932326a.jpg. REAL Patients Group third meeting in Littlehampton. Cheryl Baker, community engagement. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190323-190810008

The Lawns patients also heard from Coastal West Sussex CCG about registration events to transfer to new practices.

