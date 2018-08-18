Littlehampton girl does second charity haircut

Lydia Conway, ten, has completed her second charity haircut for Little Princess Trust.

Lydia is blind in one eye and she wanted to help other children less fortunate than herself.

Before the charity haircut, the second Lydia has done

Mum Lisa Conway, of Greenfields, Wick, said: “Lydia donated her hair when she was younger. Over the last few years, she has continued to grow her hair and on August 14, she had it cut and is donating it again.”

For the first haircut, Lydia was inspired by the touching story of Ashya King, a five-year-old boy with a brain tumour who made headlines across the globe.

Lydia was upset to learn children sometimes lose their hair during cancer treatment. She wanted to help by donating her own hair to Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair.{

