Join patient group to have voice heard in important NHS study

A flourishing patient group is calling on people to join them and make their voices heard ahead of an important study which could change the face of healthcare in our town.

More than 150 people packed out the Woodlands Centre in Rustington on Saturday for the REAL patients group meeting.

Three GPs – Dr Mark Lee from Willow Green Surgery in Station Road, Rustington, Dr Glyn Williams from Westcourt Surgery in The Street, Rustington, and Sarah Pledger from Fitzalan Medical Group in Littlehampton – answered questions from patients, including issues around getting appointments and people missing them.

Neill Vinter from Rustington is from the REAL patients group, with hundreds of members from the six GP surgeries in Rustington, East Preston, Angmering and Littlehampton. He said: “I think the most important thing is we got so many people. It meant the patient’s voice will be heard through the local NHS.”

He urged others to join the group because of an important local NHS feasibility study which he believed could lead to a urgent treatment centre being built in our town. This week, it was announced that the centres will be built in Chichester, Bognor Regis and Worthing.

Email realpatientsgroup@gmail.com to join the group.

