Jamie’s Wish Trust grateful for support at Christmas craft fair

Crafts and gifts helped raise vital funds for Littlehampton-based charity Jamie’s Wish Trust.

The Christmas craft and gift fair at St Mary’s Church hall in Littlehampton on Saturday was well supported with craft stalls, gift stalls, a tombola, raffle and refreshments.

Member of Jamie Buckfield's family who baked cakes for the fair, from left, Marilyn Roberts, his grandma Win Terry, Yvette Barcock and his mum Tracey Terry. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks180573-2

There were soft toys, Christmas tree ornaments and homemade Christmas houses by Carol Carl to tempt the shoppers.

The charity was set up in memory of Jamie Buckfield, who often talked about helping others battling cancer before he died in 2007 aged 20, and members of his family baked cakes for the fair, including some lovely Christmas cakes.

Sue Allen, charity administrator, said: “Takings were a little down on last year – I think even craft is going online now! – but we raised a total of £440.70, which we are very grateful for.

“The visitors we did have enjoyed the stalls and took part in the raffle and tombola, as well as sampling the refreshments.

“We would like to thank Waitrose in Rustington for donating the mince pies, Sylvia, Joy and Jean for donating the knitted items we sold on the Jamie’s Wish stall, our lovely volunteers Kevin, Tony, Yetty, Win, Mally and Rosa, the stallholders and everyone who supported us on the day.”

Proceeds will go towards the contents of the personally-tailored Wish Boxes that are sent to children and young people with cancer.

The idea for the Wish Box came from Jamie and they are sent across England and Wales, to children and young adults up to the age of 25.

Sue said: “These Wish Boxes are sent to provide a little joy and distraction to the children as they battle this cruel disease.”

Jamie’s Wish Trust is based at 3 Church Street, Littlehampton. Visit www.jamieswish.co.uk

-----

Fundraising Christmas tree business to open in Littlehampton

Arundel Scouts visit First World War battlefields following research into those who gave ther lives



East Preston’s first Blue Plaque pays tribute to Edith Ayrton and Israel Zangwill for centenary of women’s suffrage