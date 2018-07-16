Important moment for Littlehampton Wave as leisure centre milestone reached

Another major milestone at the new Littlehampton leisure centre has been celebrated, with a topping out ceremony.

The event, to mark the completion of the roof, was attended by Arun District Council chairman Alan Gammon, Willmott Dixon managing director Roger Forsdyke and Freedom Leisure managing director Ivan Horsfall Turner, as well as staff from the teams working on the project.

Arun district councillors by the multi-million-pound leisure centre, one of the council's most significant recent investments

Mr Gammon said: “Reaching this milestone is an important moment to celebrate, it’s great to see this wonderful new leisure centre coming to life in front of us.

“We look forward to its final completion and grand opening next year.”

The council said work to complete the new centre, which has been named Littlehampton Wave, has progressed at pace this year and the building is really taking shape.

Mike Clayden, Arun cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: “We have worked extensively with major partners to develop a modern new leisure centre which will offer a wide range of activities and services, aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of the whole community.”

The next phase will include the completion of the exterior, tiling work and testing the new pools.

Set to open in spring 2019, the multi-million-pound leisure centre is one of the council’s most significant recent investments. It is being built on the site of the existing leisure centre, in Sea Road.

The centre will include an eight-lane, 25-metre pool, a training pool with moveable floor, an 80 to 85 station gym, a dance studio which can divide into two spaces and a spinning studio.

There will also be a café, multi-purpose room and sauna.

Mr Horsfall Turner said: “It is exciting to be at this milestone stage of topping out as we get ever closer to the opening of the new leisure centre for Littlehampton.

“As the chosen leisure operator of Arun District Council, we are looking forward to operating this flagship centre that will offer some fantastic health and leisure opportunities for the local communities in Arun.”

The construction project has also served as an educational resource in promoting the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and maths in local schools.

Mr Forsdyke said: “We are proud to be involved with such a special project and for us it is more than just building the leisure centre.

“It has allowed our team to have a very active role in the community, engaging with the local schools to integrate them into the journey of its construction.

“We cannot wait to share the finished project with everyone.”

Students have been shown how their studies at school can link with potential future careers.

Workshops, assemblies and visits to site have demonstrated how the STEM subjects are used in construction, with the aim of inspiring the next generation of engineers.

Visit www.arun.gov.uk/newleisurecentre to follow the progress of the project.

READ MORE

‘Great progress’ as steel frame erected for Littlehampton Leisure Centre

Chance to win £50 in One Summer’s Day photo competition

One in five school starters overweight in West Sussex