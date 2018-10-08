Guild Care’s Walk to Remember 2018

Guild Care hosted its sixth annual Walk to Remember on Sunday, which saw more than 170 supporters set off from Beach House Grounds in Worthing on a 5k or 10k route along the seafront in aid of the charity.

The revamped event was a huge success as participants gathered to support and help raise vital funds for Guild Care’s community support services.

Runners and walkers set off from Beach House Grounds in Worthing

Guild Care provides more than 30 services to people aged five to 105 living within Worthing and its surrounding areas, from Littlehampton to Fishersgate.

From dementia care, home care, care homes and community transport to providing carers with a much-needed break, the charity aims to reduce isolation, support people to live independently for longer and to live well.

There were many personal reasons why people choose to take part.

Participants Carol, Tina, Debbie and Louie the dog were among those who came out on Sunday to show their support.

Carol said: “I got involved as I’ve got a dear friend whose struggle [with dementia] is now over. But there are three people – my mum, Tina’s mum, and a cousin – who are currently suffering with it. We just like to contribute to help fight this awful challenge. I’ve enjoyed today very much, it’s been a perfect day. I’ve had a lovely time.”

A team made up of Tesco employees Ashley, Paula, Sarah and Myra ran the 10k route together.

Ashley said: “I lost my mum in 2010. She was 67, so that’s why I’m doing it today. It’s fantastic – it’s a good run out.”

Sarah added: “I ran for my grandad, who we lost ten years ago, and my nan, who sadly lost her life nine years ago. I’ve enjoyed myself today – it was brilliant.”

Guild Care would like to thank the mayor and mayoress of Worthing, Paul and Sandra Baker, for showing their support and handing out medals, as well as town crier Bob Smytherman, whose resounding and supportive voice could be heard throughout the event. We would also like to thank Sarah Simmons from SK Dance, who organised the warm-up for participants before everyone set off.

This year, for the first time, the event finished with a mini festival, complete with a bouncy castle, tea cups, singing chef Jean de Rien and Terry Carvey, a variety of food stalls and a penalty shoot-out run by Chelsea FC Foundation.

Events officer Juliet Hinton-Smith said: “This year’s Walk to Remember was a great day and everyone really enjoyed themselves. The weather was perfect for a sunny walk along Worthing’s seafront, followed by music and food at Beach House Grounds.

“Thank you so much to everyone for coming along and supporting Guild Care and we hope to see you at next year’s walk.”

The event brought together both young and old, with participants as young as three walking and running alongside their family, as well as residents from Guild Care’s three care homes aged up to 100 taking part. They all came together to support the charity, making it a truly inclusive family event.

Rebecca Scarratt, 62, who takes part in the event every year, was the first finisher. She ran the 5k route in an impressive 36 minutes.

Suzanne Millard, chief executive of Guild Care, said: “We would like to express our gratitude to all those walkers and runners who showed up on Sunday to support our charity.

“Their support not only raises awareness for Guild Care but also raises vital funds for our community support services that are crucial for people in the local community.

“We would also like to thank the generosity of our amazing volunteers who give up their time to help us at events like this. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Guild Care is grateful to photographer Jason Keffert, who volunteered his time, and their sponsors and supporters, Jacobs Steel, The Protein Ball Company, Wall Bros, Vadtel, MHA Carpenter Box and Connect Catering.

It is not too late to donate to this worthy cause. You can donate online now at www.guildcare.org

