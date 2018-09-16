Guild Care hosts events for Falls Prevention Awareness Week

Falls are a leading cause of injury death, unintentional injuries and hospital admissions among older people.

This is why it is vital that Falls Prevention Awareness Week, which takes place September 22 to 28, raises awareness among the elderly and their families to help prevent future falls.

Free Cosyfeet slippers are available to swap for an old pair

Guild Care supports older people through its day services that help them remain healthy and independent with activities including exercise classes, entertainment and having delicious lunches with friends.

For Falls Prevention Awareness Week, Guild Care is hosting a variety of talks, classes and a free slipper exchange, where older people are encouraged to bring in their old pair and exchange them for a brand-new free pair of Cosyfeet slippers.

This swap will take place at Methold House in Worthing all week from 9am to 5pm, excluding Thursday, and you can come along to make your swap and enjoy a free cup of tea. Please note that the slippers are subject to availability, are non-returnable and there will not be a professional fitter present.

Nicki Freeman, day services manager, said: “It is great to be able to host this key event to raise awareness of the range of things an older person can do to lessen their risk of falls and to protect themselves into the future.

“We look forward to working with our partners to deliver such a varied and informative event locally.”

Throughout the week there will be a free 15-minute taster exercise class at the Guild Care Centre in Worthing, where you can get a feel for the classes on offer at the centre, including Zumba, physifit and tai chi.

There is also the chance to hear from customer enquiries co-ordinator Cat, who will be able to chat to you about the range of services Guild Care has on offer that could help you.

On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, Wiltshire Farm Foods, which cooks and delivers delicious frozen meals to your home that cater to your appetite and dietary needs, will be holding a taster and demonstration to show what they can offer you.

There will be blood pressure testing on Monday from 10.30am and you can book an appointment by calling 01903 528635 but bring a list of medication along with you.

Also on Monday there will be a talk at 1.15pm from handyman Alan, who will discuss the small jobs he can do to help prevent you from falling in your home, such as small repairs, trip hazards, light bulb changes and more for a fee.

On Tuesday at 11am, Sally from RedAssure, a telecare provider with a wide range of technology that helps you live independently, will be giving a talk on falls prevention and the falls detection bracelets on offer.

The prevention assessment team will be doing a talk on Wednesday at 11am on general falls prevention and a demonstration on practical techniques to help you stand from a fall.

On Friday at 11am, parish nurse Julie will give a talk on issues such as hydration, nutrition and blood pressure and the ways for you to remain healthy and active.

From October, Guild Care will be offering a 12-week falls prevention programme to support people in helping them keep mobile and prevent falls.

For more information, contact the Guild Care Centre on 01903 528635 and for Guild Care’s day services, visit www.guildcare.org or call the customer enquiries team on 01903 327327.

