Guardian Angels Carers rated ‘Outstanding’

Carers are celebrating being rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Inspectors found Guardian Angels Carers Limited outstanding for being caring, responsive and well-led, and good for being safe and effective.

The agency provides personal care and support to people in their own homes across Chichester, Bognor, Worthing and Horsham, including those living with dementia and with mobility issues.

Christina Bassadone, managing director and founder, said: “I would like to send a huge thank you to our clients and their families, the healthcare professionals who support us, and to the whole team at Guardian Angel Carers.

“A special thank you to our CareAngels, who go above and beyond around the clock to deliver an exceptional service.”

The report, published on February 22 following a September inspection, found: “People expressed satisfaction with the care workers who visited them and said that they received effective care and support.

“There was a sustained and positive culture at the agency that was open, inclusive and empowering with staff motivated and inspired to go the extra mile to support people.”

Commenting about the top rating, Deborah Ivanova, CQC deputy chief inspector, said: “This service has a clear vision which is fully embedded and places people at the heart of its operation and provides, high quality, person-centred care.

“People were overwhelmingly positive about the care they receive and told inspectors they feel safe with the care workers that visit them and are treated with kindness and respect.

“It is evident that people who use the service are being empowered to live as independently as possible and also encouraged to access facilities in the community which benefit them positively.

“I would like to congratulate the staff and management on their work in this area and their achievement in receiving an Outstanding rating.”

Christina added: “I am immensely proud of the extraordinary work our team do, and am delighted that they are recognised for their humble and tireless contribution to our local community.

“After winning five business awards in 2017 we couldn’t have wished for a better start to 2018.”

The full inspection report can be read at http://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-2522065691