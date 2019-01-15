Goring Hall Hospital hosts free afternoon tea to celebrate 25th anniversary

The 25th annivesray of BMI Goring Hall Hospital will be celebrated with an afternoon tea.

Former patients, staff and residents in the area are invited to the free event on Saturday, January 26, from 2pm to 4pm.

Join the 25th anniversary tea party at BMI Goring Hall Hospital, Bodiam Avenue, Goring. Picture: Steve Robards SR1608515

There will be an opportunity to join a tour of the hospital and learn a bit about its history.

Tour times are 2.30pm, 4pm and 3.30pm and places can be booked by emailing Heide Rodick on heide.rodick@bmihealthcare.co.uk.

Monil Chouhan, regional marketing lead, said; “BMI Goring Hall Hospital will be holding an afternoon tea in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

“We are extending an invite out to former patients, staff and members of our community to come along and enjoy some afternoon tea. You will also have the opportunity to join a tour of the hospital and learn a bit about the history of hospital.”

The tea will be served in the radiology reception at Goring Hall Hospital, in Bodiam Avenue, Worthing.

