Free dementia awareness event in Rustington

Darlington Court in Rustington is hosting a free advice event to help people in the community learn more about dementia.

The aim is to explain what it is like to live with a decline in memory and other thinking skills, as well as offer positive approaches to living with dementia.

Nikki Burke, home manager, said: “At Darlington Court we have a commitment to encourage others to learn about dementia, as well as help the community turn their knowledge into action by making our community more aware of those living with dementia.

“We’re really happy to be part of the initiative and look forward to welcoming members of the community into our home to spread awareness of what it is like living with dementia.”

The event on Tuesday, September 11, from 2pm to 4pm is open to anyone caring for someone living with dementia and others interested in finding out more.

Karen Milligan, senior customer relations manager at Bowes House care home in Hailsham, will be covering a number of topics, such as understanding what dementia is and how memories are lost.

She will also be helping people to understand what it might be like to live with dementia, offer practical advice on how to overcome communication barriers and help people discover positive approaches to living with dementia.

After the presentation, there will be a question and answer session, and the chance to meet the team at Darlington Court.

Visitors will also be able to pick up a copy of Care UK’s guide, A Helping Hand.

To book a place at the event, contact customer relations manager Julie Bartholomew on 01903 863580 or email julie.bartholomew@careuk.com.

