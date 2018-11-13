Felpham fitness fanatic running his own studio at the age of only 19

A 19-year-old from Felpham has fought his way into the world of personal training by opening his own fitness studio.

Matt Ryan has aways had a passion for sports and began his journey when he completed his REPs Level 3 Personal Training Qualification, at Westgate Leisure Centre in Chichester, at the age of only 17.

The studio Matt is renting in Littlehampton

After completing the year-long course, Matt purchased various pieces of equipment to train people at his local park in Felpham and eventually started training clients at Grit Gym based in Chichester and AJ’S Gym in Littlehampton.

Matt said: “The equipment I purchased consisted of battle ropes and dumbbells and by charging a very small amount, things picked up very quickly which is why working in the gyms allowed me to build my client base.”

After almost two years of working at gyms and more than 90 clients under his belt, Matt decided to take things further by renting a fitness studio based on Five Stones industrial site, Littlehampton.

Along with personal training in the suite, Matt offers group fitness classes and paired sessions so that people of all fitness levels have the opportunity to get more active.

Matt is excited to open up his books to even more clients in the new year

Matt’s client, Dennis Barrett, from Felpham said: “Since training with Matt my self confidence has risen a lot. Being one of Matt’s earliest clients I have seen the progression Matt has made and I have not seen someone, especially of his age, to come so far already.”

Although proud of where he is now Matt explained that this is still only the beginning,

He said: “I work seven days a week without fail to squeeze in everyone I can and I have even been working on my own App which will take my skills online for clients to access help whenever they need to.”

To get in touch email mattryanfitness@gmail.com.