Excitement at Rustington Hall as new bespoke suite is unveiled

Rustington Hall has been refurbished and redesigned, to include three defined zones and a bespoke activities suite for residents.

Sally Morris, chief executive, said the interior refurbishment works at the care home, in Station Road, had been ‘excellently received’ by residents, relatives and staff.

Amy Holder, activities co-ordinator, cuts the ribbon accompanied by chairman Tom Ridley. Photo by Derek Martin DM1912853a

Each of the zones, called Amberley, Bluebell and Highdown, has a designated registered nurse manager and care co-ordinator.

Sally explained this would help to ensure the best quality of nursing and care was provided at all times.

Two rabbits and two guinea pigs have joined the Rustington Hall ‘family’ and are proving popular with the residents.

Resident Carmen Kratz with one of the rabbits. Photo by Derek Martin DM1912880a

Sally said: “We are really pleased and excited to open our brand new bespoke activities suite, which includes a library area with a selection of books for people of all ages, a large TV and surround sound, perfect for movie afternoons and watching sporting events, and internet access with two iPads available for residents and their relatives to use.

“The two rabbits and two guinea pigs were named by the residents as Rusty and Oreo, and Bubble and Squeak. Our residents are enjoying animal cuddle time, with many a conversation had between resident and animal.

“We always welcome visitors, so please come along and have a look around all the facilities at Rustington Hall.”

Activities co-ordinator, Amy Holder will be organising a wide range of different activities for residents every day and they will have the choice of attending the suite or the lounge area, depending on their preferences.

The Littlehampton and Rustington Housing Society purchased Rustington Hall in 1948. Over a number of years, 86 sheltered homes were built, followed by a nursing wing, creating a unique retirement village.

