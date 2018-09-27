Emergency response at Littlehampton Tesco as people ‘breathe in paint fumes’

A number of emergency vehicles descended on Tesco Littlehampton this morning (September 27) to assist six people who have become unwell after apparently breathing in paint fumes, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said line painting, outside the store in Broad Piece, Wick, had filtered into the store.

The spokesman said there is ‘a lot of activity down there’ but the situation was not thought to be too serious.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “Emergency services are attending the Tesco store in Broad Piece, Littlehampton, where a number of people have become unwell after apparently breathing in paint fumes.

“The alarm was raised at 7.25am on Thursday (September 27). It appears that the fumes may have been drawn into the store from line painting that was being undertaken outside.

“Details of the incident will be passed to the Health and Safety Executive.”

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm ambulance crews have attended the scene following a call made at approximately 7am this morning.

“Our hazardous area response team has also attended the scene. Six patients have been taken to St Richard’s and Worthing hospitals suffering from breathing difficulties.”

