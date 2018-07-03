East Preston jazz fête helps fund wish list

Residents at Green Willow Care Home in East Preston had a wonderful time at its jazz garden fête.

With the help of visitors from the community, the Vicarage Lane home was able to raise almost £1,200.

Everyone had a wonderful afternoon listening to jazz while enjoying tea and scones

Sarah Hart, business administrator, said: “We had a wonderful afternoon listening to jazz and enjoying the wonderful tea and scones made by our very own cooks.

“The residents enjoyed the day, especially the coconut shy.

“We would like to thank the community for their ongoing support in helping us to raise funds for the residents’ wish list, which they created with our superb activities co-ordinator.”