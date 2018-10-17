East Preston action group launches toilets crowdfunding campaign for ‘something special’

Campaigners are well on their way to raising the money needed to provide specialist equipment at a public toilet block in East Preston.

The Disability Action Group of East Preston is hoping to fund a hoist-assisted toilet and changing table for the toilets in the village hall car park, Sea Road, as part of refurbishment plans.

David Quick, chairman, said: “We have been working closely with East Preston Parish Council to make this project happen.

“The group has already raised more than £5,000 through fundraising and events, such as the recent quiz night, and through donations. The group is now looking to the community for support in raising a further £6,000 and we want people to get behind it. We reckon it could benefit up to 500 people. It would be something special and it helps our village.

“Disabled or accessible toilets alone do not offer the specialist equipment needed for those with more complex needs and most are too small to even accommodate a large wheelchair and one carer. People are then forced to be changed by being laid on the toilet floor, which is unhygienic and puts everyone involved at risk.”

East Preston SenCat, a group for parents of children with special needs, also supports the project.

A crowdfunding page has been set up to enable people from outside the village to show their support, since visitors come from far and wide to use the nearby beach.

David added: “East Preston is a thriving seaside community with many visitors and such a facility will help to put East Preston on the map for disabled families and their carers, making it a more inclusive place to be.

“If you can, please donate towards this worthwhile project. This will put East Preston on the map and allow those with disabilities to get out and about more and enjoy our lovely village.

“At this stage, you will only pledge an amount of money and only if the funding target is reached will the money you have pledged be drawn.”

As well as the hoist assisted toilets, the money would fundtwo accessible unisex toilets and ramped access.

For more information, visit www.spacehive.com/east-preston-hoist-assisted-toilet-project

