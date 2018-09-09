Dog of the week - Buddy

One-year-old labrador cross rottweiler Buddy has an energetic nature and loves the company of humans.

The ideal home would be somewhere relaxing, where Buddy can settle down with a tasty chew after a long day and roam about in a decent-sized garden.

New owners should be willing to dedicate lots of time to Buddy

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: "This playful chap will happily keep himself entertained with his toys but is also keen to engage in a game of fetch or tug.

"He's an active boy who really enjoys his walks in quieter areas or at less busy times of the day."

Buddy could live with older teenagers but would like to be the only pet in the household.

New owners should be willing to dedicate lots of time to Buddy, continuing his reward-based training while making him feel part of the family.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Call 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.

