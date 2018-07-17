Diamond day for Worthing Mencap and its supporters

Worthing Mencap celebrated its diamond jubilee with a family picnic.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman joined supporters and to mark the occasion, they all formed the shape of a diamond for an aerial photograph, taken using a drone.

The picnic on Broadwater Green was part of a year of celebrations, including an anniversary party for 150 members and friends at St Paul’s in Worthing town centre at the end of June.

Worthing Mencap was established in 1958 by a group of parents wishing to improve the services available for people with learning disabilities.

Over the years, it has been instrumental in setting up local services for people with learning disabilities, including Ferring Country Centre and Sussex Seals, which now operate as charities in their own right.

In 2007, Worthing Mencap purchased the property at 121 South Farm Road to set up an information centre to provide advice and information on local services for people with learning disabilities, their families and carers.

This project developed into Buddys Café and has gone from strength to strength. The café now welcomes around 300 people a week, as customers, members of the various clubs held there, work experience students and volunteers.

The Worthing Mencap charity shop next door opened in May 2011 and its success has protected the future of Buddys Café.

In April 2012, in recognition of the organisation’s reputation for delivering high-quality services, Worthing Mencap was asked to set up the new My Network Service for Worthing and Littlehampton, on behalf of West Sussex County Council.

Every year, Worthing Mencap puts on events that are enjoyed by hundreds of people with and without disabilities, these include the hugely popular sports and fun day, summer fayre and Christmas fayre.

Worthing Mencap is able to continue providing these high-quality services and activities due to the commitment and enthusiasm of their team of volunteers.

The team welcomes new volunteers to the café and charity shop. Visit www.worthingmencap.org or call 01903 202030 for full details.

READ MORE

Ferring Country Centre revamp makes ‘huge difference’

‘We’ve made history’, say Worthing Pride organisers

Worthing and Southlands Hospital staff gather for NHS70 celebration